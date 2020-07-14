Civil society group Repubblika and lawyer Andrew Borg Cardona have written to the Commission for the Administration of Justice reiterating their request for action against Mr Justice Giovanni Grixti.

In their original request, in October, the civil society and the veteran lawyer had accused Grixti of authoring a decree that leads to “loss of respect to the judicial process”.

Grixti had overturned an earlier decision by Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit to hold a magisterial inquiry into the deal between the government and the now-defunct Vitals Global Healthcare to run three State hospitals.

The commission had then replied that a complaint against a judge could only be moved by the Chief Justice or the Justice Minister.

Repubblika and Borg Cardona have now requested that their request be reconsidered in view of the National Audit Office report on Vitals, which they say reflected their original complaint against Grixti.