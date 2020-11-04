Residences will be allowed on the site of a tourist complex near two of Malta's most popular beaches, under a set of proposed planning changes out for public consultation.

The Planning Authority has published a draft amendment to the 2006 north west local plan and the 2008 Ħal Ferh development brief to include permanent residential development among the list of acceptable uses.

Tourism accommodation will remain the primary-land use for the site, located close to Golden Bay and Għajn Tuffieħa beaches.

The changes follow a government request to allow permanent residential development at the former tourist complex owned by the holding company of the Corinthia Hotel Group.

It has already come under fire from the Church's commission for the environment, which argues that only quality tourism development should be allowed in one of the nicest areas of Malta.

The proposal also guarantees that any residential development will only be permitted within the existing approved gross developable floorspace (GDF) and is carried out as part of the tourist complex, the PA said.

In 2013, the PA granted planning permission for the demolition of the existing complex and its re-construction into a new high quality low-lying and low-density tourist resort that complements the sensitive surrounding landscape.

However, the area remains in a state of neglect.

The proposed vacation resort was planned to include a total of 228 units with a restaurant, small convenience shop, pools and bars, spa and underground parking facilities totalling to 293 parking spaces.

The facilities were to be accommodated within a dynamic flowing “ribbon building” undulating along the site with landscaping on its accessible ‘walkway’ roof and at the interface with the public roads.

The proposed amendments to both the development brief and the local plan, together with the maps and submissions received during the public consultation may be viewed on the Planning Authority’s website.

Submissions on this proposed objective are to be sent by e-mail to nwlp.halferh@pa.org.mt by December 15.