The first of 933 residents and staff members at care homes for people with a disability received their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

Eight residents living at the Lino Maria residential home in Mtarfa run by Aġenzija Sapport were vaccinated, together with seven staff members at the home.

They are the first people within licensed Aġenzija Sapport homes to receive a vaccine jab.

Inclusion Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli said that vaccination was essential for residents, who have been struggling with isolation.

All residents and staff members at licensed homes are to be vaccinated by the end of March, she said.

“This is a process that ensures we protect the wellbeing of both our residents as well as our employees,” the minister added.

Permanent secretary Matthew Vella added said that vaccine roll-out in these care homes was originally scheduled for April but had been moved forward "thanks to coordinated efforts made by the ministry as well as all the organisations involved".

Aġenzija Sapport CEO Ruth Rose Sciberras stated that “residents and staff members alike have been waiting for a long time” for the vaccine to be rolled out.

“I would like to thank all the staff members especially for the sacrifices they had to make to follow the protocols needed to guarantee the safety of our residents,” the CEO stated.

“Now, all of our other residential care homes will also be vaccinated as part of the mass rollout programme,” she added, referring to Aġenzija Sapport’s other nine homes in Malta and one in Gozo.