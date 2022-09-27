A series of previously unknown fresco paintings have been discovered at the Grand Master’s Palace

Restoration works at the Grand Master’s Palace in Valletta have unveiled a series of fresco paintings dating back to the 17th century.

The frescos were hidden behind a series of 18th-century canvas paintings hanging high on the walls of a bedroom that Grand Masters used during the summer months.

The fresco paintings can be seen against the room's ceiling. Photo: Heritage Malta

When restorers removed the canvas painting cycle to have them restored, they discovered the frescoes on the wall behind them.

Prior to their discovery, the frescoes had only been known to exist by word of mouth.

Experts believe they date back to the rule of Grand Master Alof de Wignacourt (1601 – 1622). While they are currently unattributed, they may be the work of Leonello Spada (1576 – 1622), who was responsible for the decoration of three other rooms in the palace at the time of Grand Master Wignacourt.

The fresco remains are thought to date back to this period since Alof de Wignacourt’s coat of arms features prominently in them. Each fresco is separated from the adjoining one by a pair of painted Doric columns and features a putto standing on a balustrade, alternately holding the eight-pointed cross, a coronet, a cross and a fleur-de-lys.

Some modifications were made to the frescoes’ lower register during the rule of Grand Master Jean Paul Lascaris de Castellar (1636 – 1657), introducing the Lascaris coat of arms on a different decorative background.

President George Vella, whose offices are at the palace, was briefed about the discovery during one of his regular visits to the palace to check up on the progress of works.

Heritage Malta will now consolidate and conserve the frescoes, as it continues with its work to totally restore the Valletta palace – the single largest project in the state agency’s history.

President Vella speaks to one of the masonry restoration experts at the Palace. Photo: Heritage Malta

It is the second significant discovery made by restorers during the Grand Master Palace project: earlier this year, restoration experts found the remains of a nymphaeum that was once in the Palace's orange garden.

Restoration works are expected to cost a total of €28 million once completed, with around €10 million of that budget coming from EU funds and the remainder being funded locally. The initial phase of restoration works will be completed by the end of this year, with the entire project completed by 2025.