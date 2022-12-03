San Andrea School has appointed Judge Emeritus David Scicluna to lead an inquiry into allegations of wrongdoing at the school.

Judge Scicluna takes over from the original inquiry head, Judge Emeritus Joseph Zammit McKeon, who was forced to withdraw from the role after he was nominated to serve as parliament’s next Ombudsman.

Judge Scicluna has received a full handover from his predecessor, San Andrea said in a statement on Saturday.

A spokesperson for the school board said: “San Andrea’s board would like to take this opportunity to thank Judge Zammit McKeon for laying the groundwork for the inquiry and is delighted that Judge Scicluna has agreed to replace him.”

“Judge Scicluna is a highly respected figure who brings a wealth of experience to the inquiry which will carry on with immediate effect. The findings of the inquiry will be published in due course.”

San Andrea was rocked in October by allegations made by a former assistant head, who claimed that the school had financially mismanaged more than €4 million in funds, that a senior figure made some €200,000 in “miscellaneous” transactions and that a former member of staff was paid €25,000 to keep quiet.

The school's chairperson subsequently stepped aside to distance himself from proceedings as the school appointed an independent inquiry to look into the claims.