Revert to strict COVID-19 preventive measures, the Malta Union of Bank Employees urged the government on Friday.

Due to the "lack of effective enforcement and in the absence of any properly planned strategy, MUBE is calling on the government to step up its efforts because there is absolutely no room for complacency if the nation wants to reduce the risk of further spread and fatalities," it said in a statement.

The union also urged against unnecessary travel.

It added that businesses should continue doing their best to ensure the safety of their working environment, employees and customers.

"To this effect, all working arrangements and the relevant measures should be put back in place with a focus on frontliners and vulnerable people.

"Remote working should once again become the order of the day while for those who might not be able to work from home, MUBE expects every working environment to have preventive measures in place such as the wearing of masks, social distancing and mandatory strict hygienic arrangements."