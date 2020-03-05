Updated 3.30pm, adds Comino Ferries Coop statement

The Public Contracts Review Board has dismissed an application by Comino ferry operators against a Transport Malta decision to award a public service concession contract to Comino Ferries Co-Op.

A court last month had turned down a request to suspend the granting of the contract, which gives the operator exclusive rights to provide a scheduled ferry service from Malta and Gozo to Comino.

The appeal before the review board was filed by Clyde Muscat, Blue Lagoon Ferry Co-op, Lawrence Azzopardi and Ian Azzopardi.

They claimed that there was no prior publication of the notice of proposal in the official Journal of the European Union and interested parties were not notified through the public procurement platform that the contract was awarded.

The board, however, found that publication of the prior notice was appropriately made in the Journal of the European Union and notice of the award of the contract was also made through the public procurement platform.

The whole procedure, the board was, “was in conformity with local and EU directives”.

The board, therefore, dismissed the appeal and confirmed the contract as valid and effective.

Comino Ferries Coop welcomes ruling

In a statement, Comino Ferries Coop welcomed the ruling and looked forward to providing the public with a much-improved service in the very near future.

A spokesman said the coop noted the board’s dismay at the appellants’ claim that they were prejudiced due to a lack of knowledge of the request for proposals and concluded that this claim was not founded in fact.

“We were the sole bidders for two Comino ferry routes that will operate specially-designed eco ferries and our hybrid vessels will be better equipped to operate this route in a more professional manner, as well as significantly reducing ferry traffic and emissions around Comino – meaning zero emissions and zero noise around the bay areas – and with reduced drag to minimise wake.”

“Contrary to the appellants’ claims, our exclusivity is restricted to departures from Marfa and Ċirkewwa, while pick-ups for the purposes of pleasure, fishing or diving are not affected.

“Our new, fully air-conditioned vessels will be equipped with waste handling facilities, baggage stowage, WiFi and be fully accessible to people with disabilities. Meanwhile, external seating will be covered to provide protection from sunlight."