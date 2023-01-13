The rights of gay, trans, queer and intersex elderly people are among the active ageing ministry's priorities for the coming years.

The 'National Strategic Policy for Active Ageing' was unveiled on Friday and will mould policy up to 2030.

We are moving away from grand narratives that see the elderly as a singular group without diversity - Active ageing minister Jo Etienne Abela

This is the second strategy document on active ageing. The first one was published in 2014.

While the previous one focused primarily on care, the new strategy looks to human rights as well, said Marvin Formosa, the chairperson of the National Commission for Active Aging.

Formosa highlighted three pillars of the new strategy, among them the goal of addressing diversity and inequality.

Age discrimination, LGBTIQ and gender issues, ethnicity and elderly in correctional facilities fall under this broad goal.

“We are moving away from grand narratives that see the elderly as a singular group without diversity,” active ageing minister Jo Etienne Abela said.

“Social inclusion” and “healthy ageing” are the two other overreaching objectives of the seven-year strategy.

A society more inclusive for the elderly

The government intends to make society more inclusive for the elderly by battling loneliness, making transport accessible and improving third and fourth-age learning.

Third-age learning goals aim to make learning options more varied and train teachers in the education of older students.

Fourth-age learning focuses on “young-old” people with early onset complications and “old-old people”.

The strategy seeks to ensure that education is accessible to them also by tailoring adult courses to different forms of media and by taking educational initiatives in care homes.

To age actively or to actively age?

On “healthy ageing”, the government's focus will be on improving community and long-term care.

“Before, our focus was only on acute care, we are now widening our scope,” Formosa said.

On the strategy's third objective looking to address diversity and inequality, he said: “We have elderly who are Gozitan, Maltese, live in rural and urban areas, foreigners, LGBTIQ, and in prison."

Among the policies mentioned are plans to ensure care services that are LGBTIQ+ inclusive, backed by legal services that protect clients from discrimination.

Implementing culturally and linguistically appropriate services and providing senior services in prison are two other points.

Ensuring that persons with dementia also live active lifestyles is another objective in the strategy document.

