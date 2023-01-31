The impact of climate change on global security as well as the use of children in armed conflict are among Malta’s priorities during its term on the United Nations Security Council.

The thematic objectives were announced by Foreign Minister Ian Borg during a press conference on Tuesday.

Malta, Borg said, will be hosting a debate about the impact of climate change on global security and stability, particularly on how rising sea levels may impact geopolitics.

“We found no difficulties in seeking a consensus on this theme because there are no doubts and science has painted a very vivid picture about the issues we are facing,” Borg said.

“Because of the impact of climate change, some communities fear that their countries will not exist anymore and many people will find themselves having to move.”

Borg said the council would be inviting island nations and coastal communities to be a part of the discussion, as the issue of rising sea levels impacts them disproportionately.

“We have to seriously discuss whether our treaties think of these circumstances and what happens to our designated territories when borders move due to climate change and cause more conflict.”

Borg also said that Malta would be working on the issue of children who are trapped in the cross hairs of armed conflict, discussing what could be done to better address the situation. This will include hosting focus groups with child asylum seekers to better understand their needs and how they can be addressed.

Role of women in peace and security

Additional priorities to be highlighted by Malta include the role of women in peace and security as well as the correlation between low literacy and security.

Despite the work that goes into preparing the council programme, this is not a static state of affairs and the council will also address current affairs as they emerge, Borg said.

“This is why discussing war on continental Europe, by which I mean the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation, is crucial and will be given the attention that it deserves,” he continued.

“Whilst as a country we will never forget our own national interest, we are here to serve and therefore must meet international standards,” Borg said.

“While there will always be aspects that hit closer to home, no one is going to take our diplomats’ attention away from this incessant and unprovoked war in Ukraine. We will choose to prioritise what is necessary for our Ukrainian brothers and sisters together with fellow Europeans,” the minister said.

Malta’s initial work programme is set to kick off on February 13 with the council set to debate the issue of children in conflict zones, followed by a debate on rising ocean levels, which will be overseen by Malta on February 14.

On February 24, Malta will be hosting an event about the relationship between the United Nations and the European Union, while on February 24, a debate will be held on the one-year anniversary since the invasion of Ukraine.