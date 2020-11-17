It is "more crucial than ever" that parents educate their children about the risk of abuse and exploitation because they are spending more time online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the children's commissioner has said.

Cybercrime spiked in the early months of the outbreak as people were confined to their home due to a partial lockdown in Malta.

The office of the commissioner for children said children and young people are spending more time at home, and therefore online, increasing their risk.

It also warned parents to educate their adoloescent children about the dangers of generating and sharing explicit photographs through social media and messaging apps. .

"Young people often underestimate the risks associated with the sharing of such material and often think that they are doing this in a trusting environment or are put under a lot of pressure to share such photos or videos," it said.

They might also be tempted to engage in such risky behaviour. Therefore, awareness-raising and prevention programmes are "essential to protect children and young people from becoming victims of sexual coercion and/or sextortion".

The statement came ahead of European Day on the Protection of Children against Sexual Exploitation and Sexual Abuse, marked on November 18. Earlier this year, the office created a leaflet on the issue outlining the risks of sexting as well as how children and young people can protect themselves.

The BeSmartOnline! initiative deals with cases of child self-generated sexual images and/or videos and can be contacted for help and support through helpline 179.

“It is important that young people are helped and supported, rather than punished, so as to avoid any further negative consequences,” the office said.