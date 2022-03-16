The man accused of murdering Rita Ellul told the police he had lacked the courage to look at the woman as he put both thumbs against her neck while she slept, closing his eyes as he pressed on, knowing it was a point of no return.

He also said he murdered his partner because he was jealous she was having more fun with her friend Joyce than with him and had been thinking of leaving him and starting a relationship with someone called “Stefan”.

Details of the murder inside the Għajnsielem apartment on February 26, when Ellul, 49, was strangled in her sleep, emerged in court on Wednesday in the compilation of evidence against the victim’s partner, 30-year-old Ghanaian national Lawrence Abina.

Ellul was found dead inside the apartment in Triq Dun Franġisk Mizzi later that day and although foul play was initially ruled out, the case took on a different twist when a first autopsy confirmed that the victim had been strangled.

Inspector Wayne Camilleri testified he had been informed about the suspected case of strangling by his colleague at the Homicide Squad Inspector Kurt Zahra, two days after the discovery of the body.

A second autopsy was conducted, confirming the results. Arrest warrants were issued against Abina and his roommate who were both arrested on the same day.

Asked about his relationship with Ellul, Abina had described it as “perfect”.

He had met her in 2017 and she lived with him at the apartment that he shared with his mate.

On the evening before the murder, Rita’s best friend, Joyce, had visited their apartment and they all had a good time, laughing and joking until around 9pm when it was time for Joyce to leave.

He and Rita had then gone out, returning home at around midnight.

Abina had made some coffee for his partner, then went to sleep, waking up the next morning and speaking to Rita before he headed off to work at around 7am, the suspect had told the police when interrogated the first time .

But “I could sense that Lawrence was hiding something,” Camilleri said.

The man, however, denied, insisting that he had nothing to hide “because he loved her,” even when confronted by a report his partner had filed against him on September 17, 2020 about domestic violence.

He said it had been a solitary case and that Rita was going to drop the charges.

Later, when facing a second interrogation and after he had spoken to his lawyer, Abina allegedly confessed to the murder.

More fun with her friend than with him

He contemplated killing his partner from the moment he saw her having fun while Joyce was visiting them.

He had not seen her enjoying herself that much with him and, therefore, felt jealous, Abina told police, adding that Rita had lately confessed that she was unhappy.

She had got to know that he had cheated on her and was thinking of breaking up with him and starting a new relationship with someone called “Stefan”.

That was the main reason which drove him to kill her, Abina allegedly confessed.

So, that morning after breakfast and when his flatmate had left for work, he approached Rita while she slept, pressing both thumbs against her neck and closing his eyes as he did so because he did not have the courage to look at her.

He thought of stopping, the accused had told interrogators.

But something made him gone on and it appeared to be a point of no return.

Another police officer testified how Abina had asked for a cigarette when taken to the police headquarters for questioning.

The man then said that he felt “guilty” and was “very sorry” and then started crying, Superintendent Joseph Hersey recalled.

Asked what he had done to Rita, the man had first mumbled something and then confessed how he had put his hands around her neck and pressed hard.

He then dropped to his knees, saying “please help me”.

A manager at the accused’s workplace said that on the day of the alleged murder Abina had reported for work some 45 minutes late, giving no reason for the delay but looking normal.

The day before he had also been late for work.

The case continues.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech is presiding over the proceedings. Lawyer Joseph Grech is defence counsel. Inspectors Kurt Zahra, Josef Gauci and Wayne Camilleri are prosecuting, assisted by AG Lawyers Anthony Vella and Nathaniel Falzon. Lawyers Franco Debono and Francesca Zarb appeared parte civile.