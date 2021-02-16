Infrastructure Malta road works in Dingli, which were temporarily stopped by the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) over environmental laws breaches, have now been cleared to resume.

Times of Malta had reported earlier this month that an enforcement notice had forced the works in the area close to Bufula and Qaws streets to stop after material was dropped on natural vegetation. A protected special area of conservation had also been affected.

According to spokespersons for both the ERA and the Planning Authority (PA), the road works in Dingli have now received the green light after all issues that were pending were sorted out.

“The Environment and Resources Authority can confirm that the stop notice issued is now closed as the works on site were remedied in line with the method statement ordered by the same notice,” the regulator said.

Additional works still under way are covered by other permits, the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, resident Noel Ciantar has claimed that while the material had been deposited back into a trench, this started being dug up again a few days later. The material, he added, was deposited onto trucks.

The resident asked the PA to show him permits for the works but in replies to Times of Malta, a spokesperson said the works did not require permission from the authority.

He said: “Trenching, confined to within the carriageway of the existing road, was carried out by Infrastructure Malta. A trenching permit, TRWP4-0553, was issued by Transport Malta on January 4.

“Therefore, in line with Classes 3 and 5 of the development notification order (2016), since no notification to the PA is required to carry out such works, no further action is required by the PA.”

According to the ERA enforcement notice, the works in Dingli had begun without the written consent of the “competent authorities”.