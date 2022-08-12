Roads across Malta flooded on Thursday and Friday following heavy downpours, despite stormwater systems in many major roads having been checked and maintained just last month.

In the second week of July Infrastructure Malta began carrying out maintenance works across several localities, especially those prone to flooding. This included washing out and cleaning the stormwater systems of several major roads, a spokesperson for the roads agency said.

The agency also incorporated 53km of new stormwater pipelines and culverts in residential and arterial roads in the past years, the spokesperson said, adding that 14 new reservoirs had also been built across the country.

However, despite those efforts, roads that have been historically prone to flooding were again submerged in water following heavy downpours on Thursday and Friday.

Parts of Msida, Mrieħel, Qormi and Birkirkara were all affected, with the Malta Independent also reporting that newly-laid asphalt on a main road in Mosta was also ruined by the rain.

Infrastructure Malta told Times of Malta that maintenance works have intensified as a result of the August rains.

According to hydrologist Marco Cremona, overbuilding and lack of enforcement of existing laws continue to contribute to flooding.

Maltese law states that rainwater that falls on roofs cannot go to public sewers or streets and must be collected in wells. This is largely ignored, Cremona said, and most rain that falls on roofs either goes to the street or is diverted to the sewers which then overflow.

The issue was raised by Green party ADPD last year.

This issue is especially important when considering that some 35% of Malta is built up.

“Soil can take a lot of rain before water starts to run off, concrete and tarmac do not take any” Cremona said.

The hydrologist also called for more investment in roads to drain and capture water.