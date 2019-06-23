Vandals defaced a billboard advertising an ongoing road works project on Saturday, in the second such display of civil disobedience in as many weeks.



“We understand that some individuals disagree with us,” roads agency Infrastructure Malta said in a Facebook post. “However this vandalism is definitely not acceptable and should be condemned.”



The post included a photo of a billboard along Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli in Msida that had been defaced with red paint.

Infrastructure Malta went on to highlight the estimated benefits of seven key road works projects. Studies commissioned by the agency have indicated that Malta stands to gain "€1,200 million in reduced travel time, lower fuel costs and improved air quality," it said.

It is the second time in as many weeks that people angered by public authorities’ approach to road works projects have resorted to spray paint vandalism to express their disdain.



Earlier this month, unknown people spray painted “ERA mafia” and other such messages on walls of the Environment and Resources Authority’s offices in Marsa as well as in Attard.



Those spray painted messages came one day after planners approved the controversial Central Link road project, which will expand roads between Rabat and Mrieħel, with the ERA’s consent.