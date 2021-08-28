Works on Mdina Road in Qormi have been concluded, Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg said on Saturday.

Works on the road, one of the longest arterial roads in Malta, cost €700,000.

Borg said that one of the government’s priorities remained the people’s safety and works on this road as well as on other infrastructural projects were aimed to ensure this.

Video: Infrastructure Ministry

Prior to the works, the road invited accidents and this possibility had now been reduced as much as possible, Borg said.

The works will also enable shorter travelling times reducing emissions caused by traffic congestions.

Works included the building of new drainage covers, the repairs or link roads and walls and the reorganisation of parking spaces in the vicinity.

Around 2,000 tonnes of asphalt were laid and new road markings were drawn.

Borg also said that 90% of the Central Link project had been concluded and said he looked forward to its implementation on time for the people to enjoy an efficient road infrastructure of the highest quality.