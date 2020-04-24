All roadworks have been ordered to halt after the weekend as the island has run out of space to dump debris.

In a notice sent to contractors on Friday, Infrastructure Malta chief executive Fredrick Azzopardi informed all contractors engaged with the agency that they will have to stop all works as of Monday morning.

According to the notice, seen by Times of Malta, the decision was taken “due to lack of availability in dumping sites for the disposal of construction and demolition waste”.

The suspension order will remain in force until the Environment and Resources Authority makes the necessary provisions for the disposal of waste from demolition and excavation, Azzopardi's notice states.

Last year the developers association had called for an area at sea to be reclaimed by construction waste as there was a lack of land facilities for its disposal.

An extract of the letter sent to all contractors.

Sources at the agency told Times of Malta that the decision to stop all works had been taken after the agency received a number of reports of illegal dumping in recent weeks.

“There is almost nowhere to dump this waste legally anymore. Some private contractors have there own quarries. Some others are taking to illegally dumping in fields and covering the debris up,” a source said.

The move comes just one day after Prime Minister Robert Abela repeated his view that construction would be an important way to kickstart the economy after COVID-19.

Unlike other sectors, the construction industry has been able to continue unimpeded throughout the coronavirus pandemic. However, there have been complaints from people working from home about the levels of construction dust and noise.

The construction industry is a major generator of construction and demolition waste, which constitutes the largest fraction of solid waste generated in Malta.

In 2018 the government had moved to double the cost of dumping this waste, which arises from refurbishment, renovation, construction, demolition of buildings, civil infrastructure, road planning and maintenance.

Small quantities of C&D waste generated by small home refurbishment projects can be taken to one of the Civic Amenity sites, however some of these have restricted dumping in recent weeks.

Construction waste in large quantities or from large-scale projects cannot be disposed of at these sites but must be taken to permitted quarries through the engagement of a permitted waste carrier.