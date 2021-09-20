Robert Abela and Bernard Grech will both address party supporters at Independence Day events on Monday evening, in the first political rallies since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Labour leader Abela will speak at the MFCC at Ta’ Qali while Nationalist leader Grech will speak at the Granaries in Floriana. Both events, which are only open to seated attendees and must abide by public health rules for mass events, are scheduled to begin at 7pm.

Times of Malta will provide streams for both party leaders’ speeches.

Both parties' Monday night events are expected to further raise the political tempo, which has picked up the pace as the current legislature enters its final stretch.

The incumbent government will end its term by early next summer, with speculation mounting about the possibility of Labour calling a snap election.

Some reports have suggested an election could be held as early as November.

Events will follow new rules

Public health rules for large-scale events were changed in July, to allow for larger maximum capacities if organisers create separate 'bubbles' of attendees. Those attending Labour’s rally will have to have reserved a seat.

Only fully vaccinated people are allowed in, they must all be seated and abide by other public health rules.