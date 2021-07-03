Rules for large-scale social events have been quietly modified to allow for larger maximum capacities if organisers create separate “bubbles” of attendees.

The revised rules address one of the key complaints that event organisers have flagged as a sticking point in their complaints over "discriminatory" treatment under COVID-19 public health rules.

Large-scale events will be permitted as of Monday, provided they only admit fully vaccinated people, are entirely seated and abide by several other public health rules.

Maximum capacity had originally been capped at 100 people per event, rising gradually to a maximum of 200 by August 2. Those capacities, the arts and entertainment sector said, were far too low and made it financially unfeasible to organise many events.

What do the new rules state?

According to the new rules, events can now be held with multiple “bubbles” capped at those maximum capacities, provided that each bubble is physically separated and has its own entrance, exit, facilities and staff.

Staff and spectators or attendees in each bubble will not be able to mingle or interact with those in a different bubble, and the number of attendees in each bubble depends on the size of each area: no more than one person for every four square metres of space will be allowed.

The change means events of several hundreds of people will now be possible – if organisers can find a venue that provides for large enough areas that can serve as "bubbles" and be completely insulated from each other.

Health authorities did not announce the change, which appeared as a paragraph on page 4 of series of guidelines for events taking place in an enclosed area.

The change was included in guidelines for events in enclosed areas.

Rules were modified on the same day that Malta's entertainment and arts sector slammed authorities for what they said was a "two weights and two measures" approach to policing COVID-19 health rules.

Artists, including leading names like Joseph Calleja and Ira Losco, have joined complaints about the discriminatory treatment, with a number saying they would be protesting outside parliament on Saturday morning.