The prime minister believes Konrad Mizzi should appear before parliament's public accounts committee to answer questions about the Electrogas power station contract.

"Without a doubt. I always believed that. Yes," Robert Abela replied when asked whether the former Labour minister turned independent MP should answer the committee's call.

On Monday, Konrad Mizzi told parliament's Public Accounts Committee that he would not turn up for questioning this week.

Mizzi was due to appear before the committee on Tuesday, but informed them that he and his lawyers would only be available from Wednesday, November 3. It was the fourth time Mizzi put off his testimony.

Video: Matthew Mirabelli

Following the announcement, the Nationalist Party slammed the prime minister for refusing to vote in favour of a motion that would have forced the former Labour energy minister to stand before the committee.

The PN tabled the motion on Tuesday last week after Mizzi refused to sit for questioning for the second time. Shortly before the parliamentary sitting that could have seen a vote on the motion, Mizzi took to Facebook saying he will appear before the PAC on Wednesday.

His statement caused the vote to be put off, but on Wednesday, he failed to turn up for the hearing once again, claiming his lawyer did not have enough time to prepare.

The committee wants to question Mizzi on the basis of a report by the auditor-general which found irregularities in the deal.

Mizzi repeatedly called the investigation a "partisan attack" on a project that has brought “many benefits" to the country. He insisted that as an MP he was within his rights to turn down the summons.