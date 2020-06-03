Prime Minister Robert Abela would not commit himself Wednesday on whether the position of Labour deputy leader for party affairs Chris Cardona is tenable in the wake of the court evidence linking him to the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder.

On Monday, self-confessed murder middleman Melvin Theuma told a court one of the hitmen who allegedly killed the journalist had received €350,000 from the former economy minister.

Cardona denied any involvement but his position as deputy leader came under the spotlight amid questions he was no longer fit to hold such post.

Cardona’s phone number was found saved on a mobile phone discovered on the seabed near potato sheds in Marsa which police had raided in December 2017 when arresting the suspected hitmen.

Asked by Times of Malta if Cardona’s position was tenable, Abela said he was following developments closely.

“I am following the testimony in court. Cardona is no longer a member of parliament, neither part of the executive as I did not appoint him minister when I selected my Cabinet,” he said.

When it was pointed out to him that Cardona’s is still part of the Labour leadership, the prime minister insisted any decisions would be taken at the appropriate time based on the conclusion of the judicial process.

Claims of Cardona’s alleged involvement in the journalist’s murder had surfaced for the first time at the height of the political crisis which forced Joseph Muscat to announce his resignation late last year.

Although the former economy minister has “suspended himself” from Joseph Muscat's Cabinet, he was reinstated a few weeks later, only to lose his position when Robert Abela succeed Muscat in January.

Theuma on Monday testified in the compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech, who is facing prosecution over his alleged complicity in the murder of the journalist in October 2017.

Contacted for his reaction shortly after the court proceedings ended, Cardona issued a denial, and said that the testimony was based on hearsay.

"This is nonsense, based on lies that don't even make sense," he said.

He said it was also likely to be part of an attempt to pin the murder on him, by those who he said were really responsible.