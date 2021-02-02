Robert Vella has been appointed CEO of the Lands Authority, following the resignation of James Piscopo late last year.



Vella has extensive experience within the Planning Authority and has more than 35 years of public sector experience, the Economy Ministry said in a statement announcing his appointment.



He spent time in Southampton on a work placement with the UK city’s planning department and spent seven years as an executive committee member of planners’ union, Union Professjonijisti Awtorità tal-Ippjanar.



Vella graduated in Land Administration (Planning) from the University of Malta, and also obtained a B.Sc in Environmental Planning (Urban Regeneration) from Birmingham City University, UK.



Economy Minister Silvio Schembri said Vella would build on the “signficant work done over the past years” and make the Lands Authority more “consumer-centric”.

He said the appointment process – Vella was appointed following a public call – reflected the government’s commitment to transparency.



Schembri wished Vella all the best while thanking his predecessor Piscopo for the work he did.

The authority had announced in late December 2020 that Piscopo would not be renewing his contract. The announcement came just weeks after Times of Malta reported that the police were investigating a claim that Piscopo had squirrelled away upwards of €600,000 at the Jersey-based Fairbairn Private Bank.