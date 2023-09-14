European Parliament President Roberta Metsola has become the first person from Malta to be included in Time magazine's list of 100 emerging global leaders.

The PN MEP joins 'Gladiator 2' actor Paul Mescal and Scottish National Party leader Humza Yousef on the annual Time100 Next list of rising stars.

An expansion of the Time100 list, Time100 Next lists a hundred people who the magazine believes is making an impact in their various fields, ranging from politics to art to business.

In 2022 Metsola became the youngest-ever president of the European Parliament and the first woman in the role for two decades.

Roberta Metsola is one of the rising stars on Time magazine's list. Photo: Time magazine

“It's a wonderful surprise and honour to be included in this list, particularly as the first person from Malta and Gozo,” Metsola said in response to the news.

“I hope that this serves to continue to put the European Parliament on the world map and help in getting the message of Europe across.”

Writing an appreciation of her in Time, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she had worked "tirelessly" to make European institutions better and more transparent.

She said that Metsola’s efforts have made it clear that “politicians have to be role models”.

“Whenever she travels to one of the bloc’s 27 member states, whatever the issues on the agenda, she always finds time to meet with local people. And she repeats a powerful message: Get involved. Do not ever give in to cynicism. You can be the engine of change.”

Metsola took on the European Parliament's most senior job a month before Russia invaded Ukraine. She has been a vocal supporter of Ukraine's efforts and became the first president of an EU institution to visit the Ukrainian capital after the lethal invasion.

She has also faced the so-called 'Qatargate' corruption scandal, vowing to tighten transparency rules after Belgian police arrested MEPs in a cash-for-influence probe in December.

Metsola is expected to deliver a speech in New York in the coming weeks to address the honour of her inclusion.