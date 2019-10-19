The 2019 Rolex Middle Sea Race, the 40th edition of the 606nm classic offshore, set off from Grand Harbour today.

A fleet of 113 yachts, separated into seven starts, were wafted on their way by a very gentle localised, northerly breeze that sent cats’ paws across the harbour leaving plenty of traps for the unsuspecting.

No matter. For the competitors – both professional and Corinthian – the start is just the beginning of a challenge that is not meant to be easy.

People can keep track of contestants using the Middle Sea race tracker.

Video: Chris Sant Fournier

By 17:00 CEST, the fleet was making slow progress en route towards Capo Passero and the southernmost point of Sicily. On the water, Italian trimaran, Ad Maiora held a slim lead over the leading monohull, Rambler (USA), with the 34-foot catamaran Blackwater (AUS) just behind. Yachts are hugging the rhumb-line from the mark at St George’s Bay, on the northern coast of Malta, and Capo Passero. Wind is a light southwesterly of about 8 knots.

Grand Harbour, Valletta, is a majestic environment on any day. For the start of an offshore race it is exceptional. Overlooked by the city of Valletta, to the west, and The Three Cities, to the east, and with a narrow exit, it is a rare sight. Thousands of well-wishers gathered on the shoreline and the water adding to the festive air.

With very little wind to speak of at 11:00 CEST, when the first warning signal was fired, there was some concern that the multihulls would struggle to get away, when their class gun was due 10 minutes later. As it was, the best starts were achieved by the four-man crew of the tiny Blackwater and the more luxuriously appointed Apollo.

Bruno Cardile and Ad Maiora, took time to wind themselves up and cross the line. Once in motion, they quickly overhauled the two early leaders and were first out of the harbour followed by Blackwater.

Meanwhile, Asia (ITA) was having a nightmare. Struggling to get across the line and taking some 40 minutes to reach the breakwater. Given the slow progress, Peter Dimech and the Royal Malta Yacht Club Race Committee wisely delayed the next start.

Class 6, the biggest in the fleet with 27 boats, eventually set off 20 minutes later than scheduled. Comprising some of the smallest boats, it was congested and close fought.

Exiting the harbour first has little impact on the overall race result, but it is a big fillip for the crew that achieves the feat. Bellino (GBR) absolutely nailed the start and the crew kept their wits to win the first battle.

Behind, Timofey Zhbankov’s Rossko (RUS), winners of IRC 6 in 2018, JYS Jan (MLT), the all-female-crewed J/109 skippered by Gabriella Mifsud with Clipper Race star Nikki Henderson in the crew, and Gerard Ludovic’s Solenn (FRA), second in IRC 6 last year, were line abreast having worked their way clear of the pack.

There were 21 yachts on the line in Class 5, and given this group contained the 2018 Rolex Middle Sea Race winner, Géry Trentesaux’s Courrier Recommandé (FRA), and Sunrise (GBR) with John Jr and Tom Ripard in the crew, it was a surprise to see the Russian Beneteau 44.7 Courrier de Coeur making the running with Blur (SWE) and the O’Guerriero (ITA) in hot pursuit.

While the wind was not filling in with strength, there was enough to keep the boats moving if they kept a close eye on the puffs.

The Podesta family’s Elusive 2 (MLT) made a strong start in middle of the 24 boat Class 4, but was quickly overhauled by Philippe Frantz’s Albator (FRA), and Laurentiu Gaitan’s Africana (ROU).

BeWild (ITA) also made good work of the shifting breeze and was among the front-runners. By contrast, the Timmy Camilleri/Richard Schultheis co-skippered Xp-act (MLT) seemed to make hard work of the start and trailed their sister ship Xtra Staerk (FIN) for much of the harbour beat. The combination of Camilleri’s experience and the 14-year-old Schultheis’ skill eventually paid to get them out of the harbour just behind BeWild.

Prima Vista-Lauria (ITA) made a good start in the 14-boat Class 3. Ginger (SUI) was close by, while Lee Satariano’s Artie III (MLT), with Christian Ripard on the helm, lifted off from Fort St. Angelo with Frogfoot (RUS) in close company.

Taking a rhumb-line route from the harbour, Frogfoot and Prima Vista-Lauria appeared to have the edge on Artie, which headed in to the Valletta shore much to the delight of the crowds in the Lower Barrakka Gardens, enjoying the hospitality of the Royal Malta Yacht Club’s reception.

The 10-boat Class 2 featured a number of the big guns. Anxious to get a good start and a clean lane, Anafesto (NED) appeared to jump the start early and had to return.

This left Gerard Logel’s Arobas 2(FRA) free to make good headway towards the harbour entrance. Stefan Jentzch’s Black Pearl (GER) quietly went about their business, overhauled Arobas 2 and had clear air between them and a chasing pack of Teasing Machine (FRA), Kuka 3 (SUI) and Riff Raff (GBR) on exiting.

The final start at 12:30 CEST was reserved for the largest monohulls. Aegir (FRA) made a cracking start. Wild Joe (HUN), the smallest yacht in the group, also made an excellent fist of it, as did Aragon (POL). In the second row, the light airs were causing some consternation and the bigger ocean racers took their time to get up to speed.

It took half the harbour for line honours favourite Rambler to assert her authority. Telefonica Black had the dubious honour of being last boat to leave Grand Harbour.