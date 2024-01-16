José Mourinho has been sacked by Roma, the Serie A club announced.

The Portuguese coach was rumoured to be on the brink following Roma’s 3-1 loss against Milan on Sunday night and the Serie A club issued a statement to confirm their decision.

“AS Roma announces that José Mourinho and his coaching staff will leave the club with immediate effect,” the statement said.

“Mourinho had been announced as the 60th coach in the history of Roma in May 2021. He led the team to victory in the Conference League in Tirana on May 25, 2022 and to the Europa League final in Budapest last season.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com