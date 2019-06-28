The Foundation for Tomorrow's Schools has been forced to revise plans for the building of a new primary school in Victoria, Gozo, to incorporate recent discoveries of a Roman-era quarry.

The discovery was made during an exploratory dig on the site by the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage as part of archaeological excavation required by law.

The problem is similar to another encountered a stone's throw away, where work on the building of a new Gozo Museum was similarly interrupted.

The foundation said it is working with the superintendence on a revision of the school plans so that the remains could be preserved.

The foundation said that while the discovery would impact the plans for the new school, the government remained committed to building the school.

It, however, gave no timeline.

The building is reportedly already two years behind schedule, having also encountered problems during the tendering stage.