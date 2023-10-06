Over the past five years, the police received 37 reports of romance scams with victims being defrauded of just under €1 million between them, according to the police.

The number of reports increased drastically over the past two years, according to police figures. So far, the police received 13 romance scam reports this year. Last year, they received 18 – a huge increase compared to three in 2021, one report in 2020 and two reports in 2019.

“Romance fraud is increasing because more people are using online dating apps, making it easier for scammers to trick them. Scammers typically choose their targets based on vulnerability, emotional engagement and the potential of financial gain,” the police said.

Last month, former Malta Premier League player Sunday Ikechukwu Eboh was found guilty of money laundering as part of a romance fraud case and sentenced to three years imprisonment on Monday. He was also fined €20,000.

The former player was among a group of Nigerian men and a Maltese woman who were accused of having tricked an elderly woman by fostering an online relationship with a fictitious American soldier who told her he was moving to Malta following his deployment.

The case went back to September 2020 when a woman reported at the Paola police station how her elderly mother had been chatting with someone named Smith Jones on Facebook.

He told her mother that he was an American soldier deployed in Afghanistan. He asked for her mobile number and the two began to chat on WhatsApp. He then told her that she would receive a package as well as €45,000 and a certificate worth €1 million.

He then sent her details of several Maltese bank accounts and asked her for money. The first request was followed by more. And, so, the woman was drawn into the fraudulent scheme. She transferred €58,000 to him in a series of small bank transactions to local banks.

According to the police, between 2019 and September 2023, the total amount of losses incurred by the 37 victims was of €911,000 with the minimum sum being that of €168 and the highest being approximately €550,000. Out of all the 37 reports, 11 alleged scammers were arraigned.

“Prosecution in romance scams is challenging due to factors such as international jurisdiction issues, difficulty in identifying perpetrators (often operating from abroad), victims’ reluctance to report due to embarrassment and emotional manipulation making victims hesitant to testify against scammers,” the police said.

While the majority of the victims were Maltese, the alleged perpetrators were of various nationalities, mostly West African nationals.

Romance fraud, also known as romance scams or online dating scams, is a type of financial fraud where a scammer poses as a romantic partner to manipulate and deceive their victim into sending money or providing personal information.

Scammers use technology to create fake profiles and build fake relationships.

“To avoid falling victim to a romance scam, watch for warning signs like rapid declarations of love, requests for money, limited photos and reluctance to meet in person. Never share personal or financial information. Be cautious, conduct research and trust your instincts. If something feels off, report the situation and seek advice from trusted sources,” the police said.