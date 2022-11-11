A historic building at Santa Venera’s Romeo Romano Gardens is to be turned into an educational centre, the Environment Ministry said on Friday.

The building was initially set to be turned into a cafe, only for the ministry to withdraw those plans following a public backlash.

It will now serve as an educational centre focused on the environment, run by NGO Nature Trust – FEE Malta.

Environment Minister Miriam Dalli presided over the signing of an agreement between GreenServ, Parks Malta, the entity that will maintain the restored gardens, and Nature Trust – FEE Malta.

The building, known as ir-razzett and which formerly served as a groundsman’s house, will also include a sensory garden intended for children with autism as well as an exhibition of old agricultural tools, a green roof and a meteorological station.

The conversion will cost an estimated €1 million.

“This building was originally planned to be a kitchen garden restaurant, but after we took note of the public’s concerns, we identified a new use for it, one that brings people closer to nature. The restoration of this garden, which had been neglected for many years, and now its new education centre, are testament to this Government’s determination to continue improving the quality of life of our families,” Dalli said.

The first phase of the Romeo Romano Gardens rehabilitation will be ready in December. It includes maintenance and restoration works in parts of the garden that had been closed to the public for many years.