Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar said Sunday she was shocked by the Standards Commissioner's report on her alleged links to a multi-million euro property deal involving Yorgen Fenech,

In a Facebook post she sharply criticised the commissioner, George Hyzler, for believing several persons who testified in his inquiry but not her.

She also declared that while she awaits a decision by the parliamentary standards committee on Monday, she will retain her seat in parliament and intends to seek re-election in the forthcoming general election.

In his findings, revealed by Times of Malta, the commissioner said Cutajar should be investigated by the tax department over her alleged involvement in a multi-million euro property deal involving Yorgen Fenech.

Hyzler concluded that the Labour MP and former junior minister most likely received a €46,500 brokerage payment she is alleged to have pocketed through the deal.

On the balance of probabilities, Cutajar acted as a broker in the deal and breached parliamentary ethical standards when she failed to declare her income from that 2019 property sale, Hyzler said in his report.

Cutajar said she had answered the commissioner's questions truthfully and she was the only one to produce the documents requested by him.

In her long post, Cutajar said the commissioner's report did not do justice with her and the truth. It was a report which had serious shortcoming and was full of double standards.

Among other things, she said it had been proven not true that she used the money she allegedly received to buy a house in Qormi.

And it was not true that she had counted the brokerage money with her father.