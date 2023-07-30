Former Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar complained on Sunday that One News had not reported her announcement that she had been informed by the tax authorities that after an investigation, it was established that she had committed no irregularities through her involvement in a property deal.

Cutajar declined to show Times of Malta the Inland Revenue correspondence she claims to have received

"When I said that I expected that those who waged a crusade against me would descend into silence, I was not thinking of One News. This should have been good news for the Labour Party. But maybe it was bad news for those who incited against me and used every excuse to remove me from the Labour Party," she wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday

She said that Labourites like her should speak up as well.

Times of Malta revealed in December 2020 that Cutajar had helped broker a property deal involving Yorgen Fenech, who faces charges of complicity in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, and allegedly accepted a bag stuffed with some €46,500 in cash.

The property deal dated back to May 2019, when Cutajar had allegedly acted as a broker for Fenech to buy a house in Mdina for €3.1 million.

Cutajar resigned from her post as parliamentary secretary following a report by the Standards Commissioner, who found an ethics breach and also called for a tax investigation in relation to the property deal.

Times of Malta had also reported in July 2021 that a close associate of Rosianne Cutajar, Charles Farrugia, known as it-Tikka had agreed to file an adjustment to his income tax returns to declare payments he received from a €3.1 million Yorgen Fenech property deal in a move to kill the tax probe. He also claimed Cutajar did not receive payment.

In November 2012 tax chief Marvin Gaerty when speaking about Cutajar, confirmed before parliament's Committee for Standards in Public Life that tax had been paid on the property fee and also that the payment was not a donation. However, he did not confirm who had paid the tax.

More recently Cutajar resigned from the Labour parliamentary group after Whatapp messages with Yorgen Fenech were made public. She sits in parliament as an independent MP.