Royal Enfield is a company on a bit of a mission. It has quickly injected its range with some real excitement, with models like the Himalayan showing that this brand can produce clever and attractive motorcycles that arrive with a price tag that is a fraction of competitors.

The HNTR 350 is one of its newest additions. Hoping to tap into the flourishing retro-inspired category, it’s a bike with ease-of-use at its very core. But as well as those eye-catching looks, is it a bike with something else to offer beyond visuals alone? We’ve been finding out.

The HNTR might use the same 350cc engine as you’ll find in Enfield’s Meteor and Classic motorcycles, but this bike has a far more retro-inspired look and feel. It’s why it’s got that classic one-piece seat and high-riser bars which give a more laid-back, easy riding position. It’s been built with commuting and urban environments in mind, which is why it has a shorter wheelbase than the other 350cc-powered bikes in the Enfield range, for added manoeuvrability.

