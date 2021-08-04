Rudolph Marmarà has been elected organisational executive secretary of the Nationalist Party.

The PN said in a statement the vacany had been vacated by Michael Piccinino, who was some days ago elected as the party’s new general secretary.

As organisational executive secretary, Marmarà will be responsible for the party’s organisation at a local, regional and national level as well as for the logistics to enable the party’s organs and organisations to carry out their daily political work efficiently.

In his role, Marmarà, a Master’s graduate in management, will work together with Piccinino.

He has served as a human resources manager and has been active within the party’s structures for years, the PN said.