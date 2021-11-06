Dogs of all shapes, sizes and breeds came together with their owners to take part in a 5km canicross race at Ta’ Qali on Saturday morning.

The race, the second edition, was organised by ultra-triathlete Fabio Spiteri, who in September became the second person to cycle around the Sicilian coast in less than two days.

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Apart from running, Spiteri has a passion for animals, one of the reasons he merged the two together and came up with the idea of holding a canicross race last year.

"There were around 90 dogs this morning and the atmosphere was fantastic, everyone running or walking with their dog and having a good time," Spiteri said.

Malcolm Vella, who runs under club Mellieħa AC, together with Milo, placed first male, with a time of 18:26 minutes.

Mario Cumbo, along with Prince placed first female, with a time of 21:28 minutes.

