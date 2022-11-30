A Ryanair aircraft that departed from Sweden bound for Malta had to be diverted to Sicily on Tuesday afternoon due to bad weather.

Flight FR8922 departed Stockholm at 12:26 pm and was due in Malta at 3:35pm, but was diverted to Catania instead, landing there at 4:50 pm after flying in a holding pattern off Malta in the hope that the weather would clear.

Flightradar 24 data shows the aircraft to have gone around in circles before landing in Catania.

A Malta International Airport spokesperson told Times of Malta that the flight was diverted due to the bad weather.

Malta has been hit by heavy downpours and strong winds over the past few days. On Tuesday evening flooding was reported in various towns, causing traffic delays, but no other flights were affected.

"It is standard practice for an aircraft to enter a holding pattern when a decision on whether to land or otherwise has to be taken," the spokesperson said.

The flight eventually landed in Malta at 9:59 pm.