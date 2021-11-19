Following months of complaints by residents and the local council, new timber-clad steel crash barriers have been installed along John Adye Street in Naxxar earlier this month.

An Infrastructure Malta spokesperson confirmed that the special barriers which had been ordered from abroad were installed in the road at the beginning of November.

He said the timber-clad steel crash barriers cost approximately €40,000.

Residents previously told Times of Malta that they have been complaining about the dangerous stretch in Naxxar overlooking the Madliena valley for several months, dubbing it a “death trap” and “a fatality waiting to happen”.

The local council requested the barriers back in July.

The road before the barriers Photo: Jonathan Borg The road with the new crash barriers Photo: Jonathan Borg

After an on-site inspection to determine the road’s safety requirements, the steel-reinforced timber barriers were identified as the most suitable form of vehicle restraint system along the stretch of road.