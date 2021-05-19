The Environment and Planning Review Tribunal upheld a decision not to grant two planning applications on Tuesday, which if developed would have likely spelt doom for an enclave of preserved historic buildings on the Pietà seafront.

The two applications, one to convert an old townhouse into offices and apartments and another to turn a residence into tourist accommodation, had both been rejected by the Planning Authority.

The tribunal had the power to overturn these decisions.

Both developments could have had a negative impact on a number of historical and scheduled buildings, including Villa Frere, Villa Medina, Giardino Zammittello and St Luke’s Hospital building, which is scheduled.

In reaction, the NGO Friends of Villa Frere expressed satisfaction that the EPRT had upheld the decision, saying that "common sense had prevailed".

"The owners of these properties should now focus on restoration and rehabilitation of these vernacular dwellings, and in this manner this enclave will become a sought-after low-density traditional residential area, set amidst a number of exquisite historic monuments," they said.

"We shall keep striving to protect Villa Frere and its immediate surroundings."

The first case is a proposal made by Adrian Baldacchino on behalf of PSS Properties Limited on 168, Triq ix-Xatt, which proposed excavation of a basement garage and the construction of five floors to include offices and seven apartments, while restoring and retaining the original façade.

The townhouse that was proposed for redevelopment on Triq ix-Xatt

The Superintendence of Cultural Heritage says the building has heritage value as 19th century architecture and that the proposed alterations could negatively impact the historic streetscape of Pietà, which it shares with a number of scheduled buildings, including Villa Frere.

In rejecting this application, the PA said it ran counter to policies that do not allow additions to scheduled buildings that would detract from their setting.

The increase in height and design of additional floors would result in the loss of historic fabric, it added.

The application had prompted a number of objections from residents and NGOs who argued for the preservation of the streetscape. A high-rise development would impact the vistas of historic buildings in the area, they argued.

Proposed elevations on an application to develop an apartment block and office space.

The second application sought to demolish Casa Vassallo, a home in an alley just off Triq ix-Xatt, and turn it into a class 3A tourist accommodation with a snack area, pool, kitchenette and store.

The proposal, by Vladislav Kasirski, was rejected by the Planning Authority on grounds that use, height, design, density and scale would have detracted from objectives in policies which set out to improve the townscape and environment in historic cores and their setting.

Those policies hold that development in such an area must respond to the local character.

Additionally, the applicant had not presented a Malta Tourism Authority compliance certificate.

Casa Vassallo, the site of the proposed tourist accomodation

In its submissions, the superintendence said the building was located in a widely preserved traditional streetscape. This was considered “one of the remaining best-preserved urban and rural enclaves in Pietà”, overlooking a number of scheduled historical buildings at the rear.

Public air-raid shelters in use during World War II lie nearby and ground disturbances could lead to an accidental breach within these documented shelters, the superintendence warned.

The development, it said, would create “massive walls to a sliver structure and will impact extensively and negatively on the surrounding historical villas, the surrounding gardens and the vernacular quaint alleys” while in general being “incongruent” to the area.

Speaking to Times of Malta ahead of the EPRT's decision, a spokesperson for the NGO Friends of Villa Frere said the decisions would be decisive in either helping secure the integrity of the unique enclave or spell doom for the preservation of historic architecture.

Drawings showing the proposed redevelopment of Casa Vassallo

Historic value

“As Friends of Villa Frere, together with the Pietà local council and other entities, we have objected to numerous developments in this enclave.

“It is a series of houses where the context of the area has not yet been destroyed and the buildings have architectural value and are in the vicinity of scheduled buildings,” the spokesperson said.

“While we seek to conserve the historic vistas of Villa Frere and Giardino Zammitello, we strive for the preservation of the greater context.

“So far, permits for pencil development in the area have always been refused and if we are abiding by the context-driven argument, then the area needs special conservation.”

The spokesperson added that a tribunal confirmation of the PA’s decisions would be an opportunity to solidify conservation efforts being made in Pietà.

“These decisions are pivotal, upholding them will grant a peace of mind for other applications in the future but if it is overturned, it’s all over for Pietà,” the NGO said.­