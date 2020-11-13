Kersten Graham kicked off his music career as a guitarist but is now making a name for himself as a singer, songwriter and guitarist.

On Friday November 13, Graham released his new single Sandy, which makes it the third single released this year from his debut EP.

Graham has stepped away from the usual setting and together with Jean Paul Borg (from Songsmith/The Busker), they co-wrote this song, from an idea that originated back in 2017. Sandy is inspired by true feelings and events which happened during one of his past relationships. It’s a situation where he is singing to a lost cause, yet with huge hope that Sandy can save his night, ultimately his life.

Although this song was the one that gave Graham four approvals in his first audition for the second season of X Factor Malta, it has now been released in its full entirety.

Sandy was produced by David Grech at Sub Studios and mixed and mastered by Matthew James Borg from Songmith. It also features backing vocals from Janice Debattista, together with another X Factor Malta artist, Dav.Jr. Visualisation and artwork was done by Then Tunes.