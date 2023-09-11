WasteServ has submitted plans to the Planning Authority to transform the Sant’Antnin Waste Treatment Plant into a green recreational space, spanning some 23,800 square metres - next door to an existing family park in Marsascala.

Most of the operations of the Sant' Antnin plant were shut down in December 2022.

Wasteserv said the plant will be regenerated into an urban greening space dominated by mature trees, water bodies, various educational facilities and other amenities. An underground parking is being proposed, also servicing Marsascala with an e-park and ride, encouraging sustainable mobility.

The plans will be presented for public consultation as part of the permitting process, before the Authority’s final consideration.