Santa Lucia and Żejtun Corinthians will face off in a decisive play-off that will see the winner earn a place in next season’s BOV Premier League at the Centenary Stadium (kick-off: 7pm).

Santa Lucia have been battling against relegation for the whole season after a poor start to the campaign, but the arrival of Enzo Potenza in late October has gradually steadied the ship.

A good run of form towards the end of the campaign have seen them leapfrog rivals Żebbuġ Rangers to 12th-place and book their berth in the play-out against Żejtun Corinthians.

“This match is fundamental for the future of our club in the Premier League,” he said.

