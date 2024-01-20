Santa Luċija residents came together on Saturday to protest against the mega-development of 48 apartments and 78 garages in an open space in the locality.

The protest was held in the area known as ‘l-għalqa taż-żiemel’ in Katerina Vitale Street and was organised by the local council, which has unanimously objected to the development, as they argue it will mar the streetscape in an area where two and three-story buildings are predominant.

The application PA/05152/22 proposes the development of six-storey apartment block is proposed by the development Anton Camilleri better known as ‘tal-Franċiż’.

The Planning Authority is set to hear the proposal on Friday 26 January.

Santa Luċija mayor Charmaine St John addressed angry residents on Saturday. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Addressing the crowd, Santa Luċija mayor Charmaine St John said there are around 1,500 objections to the project, and that both the council and residents share the same concerns about the development.

“The height and volume of this development are excessive and it will jar the existing two-storey streetscape and will result in the loss of natural sunlight,” she said.

“The development will impact the characteristics of Santa Luċija which is so close to our heart. Santa Luċija is one of the few towns that was designed and planned holistically, with low-lying buildings."

She said if high buildings are developed in the area, Santa Luċija would lose its sense of harmony.

She said the proposal would take up public open space, and that the SPED policy dictated that green spaces in public areas should be increased and not reduced.

“It will also result in an intensification of traffic inside our town, ruining the distinct character in which it was built,” she added.

Her sentiment was echoed by other Labour councilors, who stood by the council's stance against the development.

PN Minority leader of Santa Luċija local council Liam Sciberras highlighted how many Maltese towns have lost their character due to developers' greed. Photo: Jonathan Borg

PN Minority Leader Liam Sciberras also pointed out the project’s incongruity with the way Santa Luċija is designed, lambasting its excessive height.

“We are unfortunately seeing many other towns losing their character because of developers’ greed," he said.

"We do not want our town to suffer the same fate. How many towns are built like ours, with particular attention to open spaces," he asked the crowd.

He referred to Prime Minister Robert Abela's speech on how he disagreed with pencil developments in Santa Luċija.

"I sincerely appreciate his stance on the matter. But this proposal is worse than a pencil building. It's a monster. Once he has spoken out against pencil buildings, will he speak out against this development?"

Many residents voiced their disgust and concern at Camilleri’s project, especially about the building’s massing.