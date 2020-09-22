Keith Schembri will not participate in the police interrogation he is being subjected to at police headquarters until he learns the outcome of a magisterial inquiry on alleged money laundering, his lawyer said on Tuesday afternoon.

Schembri was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday, days after a magistrate concluded an inquiry into money laundering from kickbacks in the sale of passports. The inquiry had been requested by former opposition leader Simon Busuttil three years ago.

Keith Schembri's lawyers addressing the media on Tuesday. Video Jonathan Borg.

A judge on Monday also ordered a freeze of assets held by Keith Schembri and others in connection with the case.

On Tuesday morning Schembri's lawyers filed an urgent request in court for police to disclose the evidence they have against their client.

Lawyers Edward Gatt and Mark Vassallo said Schembri was informed by police that the arrest was in connection with the conclusion of the inquiry into the alleged kickbacks.

They complained, however that they had not been given a copy of the inquiry report.

In a statement outside police headquarters on Tuesday afternoon, Gatt said they were insisting that the police say what the conclusions of the magisterial inquiry were, and whether there were kickbacks.

"We are insisting with the police that they disclose what the conclusions of the magistrate were.

"Before these conclusions are made public, we are not going to participate in the interrogation process," Gatt said.

He said Schembri had testified in the inquiry but what was important now were the conclusions reached by the magistrate.