The rector of St Albert the Great College in Valletta is appealing to the Prime Minister to intervene in the case of two children he says are being badly treated at home.

In his appeal, rector Fr Aaron Zahra said wants the two children to be provided with alternative accommodation before Christmas.

In a statement, he said several reports were filed with Appoġġ by himself and the social worker and service manager of the schools’ secretariat. On December 7, he also filed an official police report with the Domestic Violence Section at the police headquarters.

Zahra said the children had been badly treated at home for at least four months. They went to school hungry, smelling of urine, wearing dirty clothes and were afraid to return home at the end of the day.

He said it appeared that the children were being locked in an empty room without toys and beds. They arrived at school hungry and the way they behaved as soon as they were given food was disturbing.

The situation was also traumatic to those who were working closely with the children.

Zahra said it had been heartbreaking for him when a seven-year-old girl told him “father, I am afraid to go home because of my mummy..."

He said that although the authorities were providing a very professional process to transfer the children away from home, he and his colleagues were very worried they would be spending Christmas locked in a room alone without basic needs.

Through the intervention of the authorities concerned, these children should be given the best Christmas gift by being placed in a safe and suitable place, he said.

Fr Zahra's college has been mired in controversy ever since the Dominican Order, which runs the college, fired headmaster Mario Mallia in July. That sparked a clash with the MUT that has spilt into the current scholastic year.