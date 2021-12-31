Updated 3.45pm with unions' statements

Schools and childcare centres will physically reopen their doors on January 10, instead of next week, as originally planned.

Any lessons that had been planned for next week will be held online instead, the Education Ministry said on Friday.

State schools were meant to reopen on January 7, while private schools were planning on reopening as early as Wednesday.

The decision was taken by a working group made up of the Malta Union of teachers, representatives of Church, state and private schools, and the health authorities.

The minister said in a statement that the group will continue monitoring the situation on a daily basis and follow the advice of the health authorities.

University

Practical lessons at the University of Malta will meanwhile still start on Monday, January 3, as planned.

It is up to the individual faculties to decide whether lectures, planned to kick off on January 10, will be held in person, or virtually.

University exams will also be held as planned. Those who contract COVID will be allowed to sit for the tests a few weeks later, rather than having to wait until September.

Educators, students to remain home in case of staff shortage: MUT

In a statement following the four-hour meeting, the MUT said a compromise had been reached for all schools, including post-secondary ones, to physically re-open on January 10.

Until then, schools will assess the situation and take into account how many staff members are on quarantine or sick leave.

"When management deems that a school, classroom or group cannot be attended to in person, due to insufficient personnel, the school, classroom or group will remain home until the required capacity to operate is available," it said.

In a separate statement, the Union of Professional Educators backed a virtual and physical reopening of schools.

It also proposed a system that would allow vulnerable educators and students to remain home while pursuing studies until the situation improved.