The 2022-2023 scholastic year began on Wednesday, producing the usual congestion in traffic hot spots, although some motorists did actually report easier flow.

While some schools opened earlier in the week, most pupils returned to their classrooms on Wednesday.

Transport Malta enforcement officers were out in force at traffic junctions, helping to ease traffic flow in some localities.

Heavy traffic on Wednesday morning. (Photo Matthew Mirabelli)

Motorists reported that traffic was heavy early in the morning but had eased by 8am in some localities where it is usually busy at that time - an indication, perhaps, that some people took to the roads earlier than usual.

Congestion was reported particularly in the south heading north, mirroring reports on Tuesday.

Traffic was also snarled in the central area of Malta at about 6.30am.

"It took me 40 minutes to drive from Birkirkara to Mater De Hospital, St Luke's and then to Sta Venera. It is a route which usually takes me 15 minutes, and I know all the shortcuts," a motorist said.

Another reported heavier early morning traffic than usual at Għargħur, Tal-Balal and the Birkirkara bypass. "Traffic is always heavy here but it got heavier this week," he said.

Yet another motorist, who travelled at 8.15am, said his journey from Naxxar to Mrieħel had turned out to be faster than normal.

Heavy traffic was reported in Msida at around 8.40am. as well as the coast road at Bahar iċ-Ċagħaq.

The government made school transport free for all three years ago, but many parents still drive their children to school, as evidenced by congestion near some schools, such as San Anton and San Andrea at Mselliet, near Mġarr.

Transport Malta on Monday reported that more enforcement officers were being deployed to busy junctions, more personnel were manning its traffic control centre, and a free tow truck service was available to quickly clear any vehicle break-downs blocking the roads.

This is the first year in three that schools can operate without COVID-19 protocols. The protocols meant pupils had their temperature checked before entering schools and they were socially distanced as far as possible, with smaller classes and staggered break times.

The head of the Malta Union of Teachers said earlier this week that a teacher shortage was back to the pre-COVID levels, but the education minister said there was no shortage in government schools.

Both admitted, though, that it has become increasingly harder for the teaching profession to attract new people. The minister said talks are starting on ways to make the profession more attractive.