The Seed, a €2 million production being produced by UK company Ingenious Group with local collaboration, is currently being shot at two locations in Malta.

The horror/sci-fiction production is being shot at Għargħur and Fomm ir-Riħ. Around half of the budget is being spent in Malta.

Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli and Film Commissioner Johann Grech, met with producers and some of the actors during a visit they paid to one of the shooting sites.

Photo: MTCP

Farrugia Portelli noted that it was unusual to see a sci-fi horror film shot in Malta, and said The Seed would help boost Malta’s reputation and competitiveness in the sector.

One of the producers, Matt Hookings, said that the filming was a result of his and his team’s positive experience last year shooting the film The Curious Life of the Grand Duke of Corsica, a production which is to be released shortly.

Film Commissioner Johann Grech said that The Seed is the fourth production being filmed in Malta in September.

It involves around 80 people, with more than half of them being Maltese.