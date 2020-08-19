None of the lead actors in the new Jurassic World movie will be coming to Malta for shooting, because of concerns they may catch the coronavirus.

Stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and Sam Neill were all set to be on the island for filming of the $200 million blockbuster Jurassic World: Dominion.

But industry sources have told Times of Malta that the production company Universal had decided to "play it safe" and not risk having the A-listers catch the virus while filming on locaiton.

Production house Universal has now reworked shooting of the blockbuster movie to ensure only a second unit crew - which does not include any of the A-list actors - is in Malta.

In the film industry, a first unit crew is tasked with shooting key scenes involving a film’s principal actors. A second unit crew is generally responsible for shooting action sequences, which normally involve stunt doubles, and close-up or establishing shots, cutaways and other shots that do not require main actors.

Shooting on Jurassic World began in London in February but was put off for months due to the coronavirus pandemic. Shooting restarted in early July, with a 107-page safety manual introduced to minimise the risks of coronavirus transmission.

Members of the film’s ‘green zone’ – its director, cast and key crew – are being tested for COVID-19 three times a week, the New York Times has reported.

But despite the safety protocols in place, four crew members tested positive for the virus in Malta earlier this month.

As of Wednesday, Malta had 677 active coronavirus cases.

Industry sources cite 50 per cent cut

Concerns about spreading infections have now prompted Universal to adapt its plans, Variety reported on Wednesday.

Industry publication Deadline also cited concerns about Malta being placed on the UK's quarantine list, with producers worried about implications for the Jurassic World shoot. Much of the film is being filmed in the UK.

The publication said 200 people - around 50 per cent fewer than originally anticipated - would now be involved in the Malta shoot.

Industry sources told Times of Malta that the days of shooting allocated to Malta had not been changed so far.

A Universal spokesperson confirmed the change of plans to the foreign press.

“Working with an abundance of caution as we have done throughout this production, first unit will no longer shoot in Malta to keep our presence on the ground to a minimum,” the studio told Variety.

The spokesperson said the film would still have a “significant” presence in Malta, with its second unit crew shooting in the country “from the end of August through to September”.

"We’d like to thank the Maltese Government and Film Commission for all their support and we look forward to a successful shoot in this beautiful country.”

Jurassic World: Dominion is scheduled for release in US theatres next summer.