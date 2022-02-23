Labour’s decision to scrap plans for a marina in Marsascala is just a “vote-catching exercise” and came as no surprise, ADPD said on Wednesday.

Candidate Brian Decelis said that although the right decision had been taken, the electorate had no assurance that the government would reinstate its plans following re-election.

During a Labour rally on Tuesday evening, Abela made a U-turn on the controversial plans to develop the marina in Marsascala bay saying the project would be “stopped at once”.

On Wednesday morning, he went further saying the decision to scrap the project was permanent.

ADPD chairperson Carmel Cacopardo said the current announcement should be seen for what it is - a vote-catching exercise to a massively opposed project that was being defended all the way by Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg.

“People power has prevailed, but ask yourself this, had your vote not been on the line do you think that the governing party would have taken the right decision for the area when their track record of developing and clearing green spaces, nature and trees is apparent across the whole country,” he asked.

He said that Abela’s tax refunds announcement was a similar tactic, to garner votes.

“We want to see tax money spent for better public services and a better quality of life for all, with the focus on the vulnerable. The more of us that are aware that the people who are handing us back our money and our untouched sea are the ones who took it from us in the first place the brighter the future will be, and we will demand a better, cleaner and more honourable way of doing things in government,” Cacopardo said.

ADPD, he said, can bring about the necessary changes for the country to not only be considered trustworthy internationally but also more liveable for its people.

“If you stick to your usual voting pattern, do not expect a different outcome in the way this country is governed over the next five years... if you vote as usual, you will get the usual results,” he said.