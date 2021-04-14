A second company has announced plans to operate a fast ferry service between Valletta and Mgarr, Gozo.

Gozo Fast Ferry Ltd said its catamarans will operate between Gozo and Valletta from June.

The company, backed by Bianchi Group and Merrill Investments, notified Transport Malta of its intention to offer the service after the market was liberalised.

Virtu' Ferries announced plans for a similar service last week. Marsamxetto Steamferry Services Ltd had in the past also expressed an interest in operating services using its catamarans. Its efforts to get a government contract were contested in the courts by Virtu' before the government decided to liberalise services. Bianchi and Co. were among the shareholders of Marsamxetto Steamferry Services Ltd.

Gozo Fast Ferry , whose directors are Mark Bianchi, Philip Bianchi, Fabio Muscat and Edward Zammit Tabona, said on Wednesday it has invested in two modern, environmentally friendly, high-speed passenger catamarans that are equipped with the latest technology to operate, in compliance with the requirements of the Port Notice issued by Transport Malta.

Each vessel is capable of comfortably carrying 300 passengers. Crossings between Mġarr, Gozo, and the Grand Harbour in Valletta will take less than 45 minutes.

The company said it is collaborating with Malta Public Transport for a seamless, link with the bus service.

Passengers will be able to pay for their trip using contactless bank cards, mobile phones and smart watches to ensure quick boarding and alighting.

Details on schedules and pricing will be announced in due course.