Virtu Ferries has announced that it will be operating a fast ferry service for between Malta and Gozo from June.

The company, which has operated a Malta-Sicily service for more than 30 years, announced the new passenger ferry on Saturday, having applied for a licence in March.

Details on schedules and pricing have not yet been announced.

Virtu announced its intention to start a service across the Gozo channel last month after the government issued an open call for operators interested in running a service between the Grand Harbour, Valletta and the Mġarr Harbour, Gozo.

Under the Transport Malta plan, the trip should last not longer than 45 minutes and will be provided only for passengers.

Virtu said in March it would initially be operating the service with a ferry from its existing fleet to be able to meet the required June deadline, with a view to later having a ferry specifically built for the Mġarr-Valletta service.

Government plans to open up the shipping market on this route to multiple operators followed three failed attempts at issuing a call for tenders for the service.

The first two calls for tenders had been cancelled by the Transport Ministry following lengthy legal proceedings, while the third one was cancelled by the the Public Contracts Review Board.

“Since we are liberalising the market there will be no exclusivity or limit imposed on the number of operators who wish to provide this service,” transport minister Ian Borg said.

According to Gozo minister Clint Camilleri, the fast ferry will see the same reduction in ticket prices for Gozitans, while passengers entering or leaving Valletta will have free access to the Upper Barrakka Gardens lift.