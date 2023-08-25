Plans for a second electricity interconnector were given the green light by the Environmental Resources Authority on Friday.

Environment Minister Miriam Dalli had announced plans for the interconnector in July of 2021. She had said the project was set to cost €170 million and was expected to be completed in 2025.

The 200-megawatt cable will run parallel to the existing interconnector infrastructure, which is already equipped to accommodate a second cable.

The proposal includes trenching, laying, cable jointing and installation between the Magħtab terminal station in Naxxar and a facility in Ragusa, Sicily - stretching some 121km.

The EIA found that between 2014 and 2020, Malta’s population increased by 73,500. In 2021 energy production levels increased by 7% when compared to 2020 levels.

The report also found that Malta managed to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 4.7% when compared to 2020, with 71% of energy produced from local power plants, 19% from the first interconnector and 10% from renewable sources.

It is estimated that onshore excavation works will take roughly eight months, with drilling set to take around two months and the laying of the cable four months. Works carried out to ensure the protection of the submarine cable are estimated to take some two months.

Offshore work will be conducted on a 24-hour basis, while onshore work will be carried out during normal hours.

The project is set to cause permanent damage to roughly 2,220 square metres of Posidonia bed as well as 12,500 square metres of sparse maerl along the cable route.

Works are also expected to disturb the habitats of eight terrestrial songbird species known in the area, particularly if these are carried out during the breeding season between March and August.

ERA did not find the proposal to be objectionable provided that the appropriate mitigation measures and pre-emptive safeguards are put in place prior to the start of construction.

Among its recommendations, the authority said that all measures must be adopted to avoid overspills and pollution in the adjacent rural, coastal and marine environment.

Works taking place at night time must also make every effort to reduce light pollution and avoid the avifaunal reproductive season whenever possible.