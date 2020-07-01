A second man accused of involvement in a botched robbery that targeted drugs kept for testing at the University was granted bail upon his arraignment on Wednesday.

John Joseph Debono, 31 of Mġarr, was accused of conspiring and attempting to carry out the theft.

He was further charged with relapsing.

Debono was allegedly one of a gang of four, seen on CCTV footage, attempting to steal drugs from the Chemistry Building at the University of Malta on June 25 at around 2pm.

Another man was arraigned on Sunday, linked to the same episode, while police investigations continue to identify the other two suspects.

During Wednesday’s arraignment, Debono pleaded not guilty and requested bail.

After hearing submissions by both parties, Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace upheld the request against a deposit of €500, a personal guarantee of €10,000, an order to sign the bail book once a week and to abide by a curfew between 7pm and 7am.

The court also issued a supervision order pending proceedings.

Inspectors Joseph Mercieca and Colin Sheldon prosecuted.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia were defence counsel.